Saronic’s Louisiana shipyard helps drive a new wave of defense technology

Saronic Technologies is at the center of a major shift in naval warfare, a move toward autonomous vessels, artificial intelligence and faster defense manufacturing, The New York Times reports.

That shift gained attention after a June rescue mission near the Strait of Hormuz, when a Saronic-built Corsair unmanned vessel helped recover two stranded military aviators after their helicopter was downed. Navy officials said the mission demonstrated how autonomous systems can reduce risk and save lives.

For Louisiana, the larger story is Saronic’s decision to establish a major manufacturing presence in Franklin. The Austin-based defense technology company acquired the former Gulf Craft shipyard and is expanding the facility as it works to move from prototype development into higher-volume production of autonomous vessels.

Saronic is also competing for a role in the Navy’s roughly $2.1 billion effort to build a new fleet of medium-sized unmanned surface vessels. The company was among seven firms selected to continue in the competition, but the process has sparked controversy. Some competitors argue that the Navy gave Saronic preferential treatment, while the Defense Department denies any political favoritism and says the selections were based on technical capability and readiness.

The competition reflects a broader transformation in defense contracting. Traditional military shipbuilders are now competing with newer defense technology companies that combine software, artificial intelligence, autonomous systems and private investment. Saronic’s strategy has been to pair that technology approach with shipbuilding capacity, including its Louisiana facility.

The Franklin shipyard is a key part of that strategy. Saronic plans to expand the site to support production of larger autonomous surface vessels, including its Marauder platform, as the Pentagon increasingly looks for scalable systems that can complement traditional naval assets.

For Louisiana’s maritime industry, the investment highlights the state’s potential role in the next generation of defense manufacturing. The region’s existing shipbuilding workforce and industrial base provide a foundation for companies seeking to build advanced vessels, though expansion will depend on maintaining a pipeline of skilled workers such as welders, fabricators and marine technicians.

The New York Times has the full story.