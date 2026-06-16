RU: Pizza Hut sold / Retirement savings weakened / Lies on AI

Pizza Hut deal: Yum! Brands announced it is selling Pizza Hut for $2.7 billion in a split deal, with LongRange Capital acquiring most global operations and Yum China taking over the China business. The move follows years of declining sales and underperformance at Pizza Hut compared with Yum’s other brands like KFC and Taco Bell. Yum says the sale will help it streamline operations and focus on higher-growth businesses while returning capital to shareholders. CNBC has the full story.

Retirement savings strain: More Americans are increasingly using their 401(k) retirement savings as a source of emergency cash to cover rising financial pressures. Many are taking hardship withdrawals or loans to pay for essentials like medical bills, housing and daily expenses. While this provides short-term relief, it weakens long-term retirement security and highlights how limited emergency savings have become for many households. Bloomberg has the full story.

AI trust backlash: A major consulting firm that advises companies on AI “trust” has come under scrutiny after it withdrew a report that allegedly contained AI-generated hallucinations and inaccurate claims about several organizations. The issues reportedly included incorrect or misleading statements about real companies’ use of AI, which those companies later disputed or denied. The incident has raised concerns about credibility and oversight, especially as firms promoting AI governance are themselves relying on AI-generated content. Inc. has the full story.