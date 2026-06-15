RU: Fox buys Roku / AI for impact / Iran peace deals

Streaming shakeup: Fox is acquiring Roku in a roughly $22 billion cash-and-stock deal to expand its reach in streaming and digital advertising. The merger combines Fox’s media assets, including Tubi, with Roku’s streaming platform and audience of more than 100 million households. The deal is expected to close in 2027, pending regulatory and shareholder approval. CNBC has the full story.

Nonprofits meet Claude: Anthropic is launching Claude Corps, a $150 million program that will place 1,000 AI-trained fellows in nonprofits to help them adopt and use AI. Participating organizations will receive grants and free access to Claude, while fellows receive training and support. The initiative aims to expand AI expertise and impact across the nonprofit sector. Inc. has the full story.

Strait restored: The U.S. and Iran say they have agreed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, restoring traffic through a key global oil-shipping route. The agreement includes a halt in hostilities and a new round of talks on broader issues, including sanctions and Iran’s nuclear program. Oil prices fell on expectations of more stable energy supplies. Bloomberg has the full story.