Roundup: YEA applications open / Louisiana leads / Inflation cools

Future founders wanted: Young Entrepreneurs Academy of Baton Rouge is accepting applications for its 2026–2027 program for students in grades 9-12. Participants develop and register a business, work with a local mentor, attend Wednesday evening sessions at LSU’s Business Education Complex and present at a community pitch competition. Applications are due Aug. 16, with orientation Sept. 9.

Renewable fuel capacity: Louisiana is positioned to become the nation’s leader in renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel capacity, with planned projects potentially increasing the state’s capacity from 1.3 billion to 3.2 billion gallons annually. The state’s growth is being driven by major investments in clean fuel production and its strong position in carbon capture, usage and storage development. If projects move forward, Louisiana could emerge as a key hub in the transition toward lower-carbon transportation fuels. 10/12 Industry report has the full story.

Bigger dip than expected: Inflation in the U.S. cooled more than expected in June, with lower gasoline, clothing and used-car prices helping push overall prices down 0.4% from May and reduce annual inflation to 3.5%. Food prices remained a concern, and many Americans continued to feel pressure from higher living costs, posing an economic and political challenge for the Trump administration. The Federal Reserve remains cautious because inflation is still above its 2% target, while uncertainty around energy prices and other economic factors could influence future progress. The Associated Press has the full story.