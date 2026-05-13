Roundup: World Cup hotel bookings / Tariff refunds / Job market for new grads

Below expectations: The promised economic boon from the World Cup hasn’t matched expectations, at least not yet, for U.S. hotels. Room bookings have been lighter than expected in most of the 11 U.S. cities hosting the world’s most watched sporting event, according to an April survey by the American Hotel & Lodging Association. In several cities, including Kansas City, Boston, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Seattle, a majority of hotel operators say bookings are actually running behind typical seasonal demand. In New York City, Los Angeles, Dallas and Houston demand is flat so far compared to a typical spring and summer, according to the association. Read more from The Associated Press.

Payments begin: Companies are beginning to receive tariff refunds after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down some Trump-era tariffs as unconstitutional, injecting billions back into corporate balance sheets. Oshkosh and toy maker Basic Fun say payments have already started, with more expected as claims are processed. U.S. Customs estimates $35.5 billion in refunds could be paid, even as Trump says his administration will fight repayment. Read more from CNBC.

Tough sledding: Even with low unemployment and a growing economy, America’s job market has become unusually difficult—especially for recent college graduates. Hiring has slowed sharply, entry-level roles are disappearing, and AI is complicating both recruiting and job searches. Recent grads now face higher unemployment than the overall workforce, with many landing in jobs that don’t require degrees as employers raise expectations while adding fewer new positions. Read more from The Washington Post.