Roundup: William Tate / Taxing inheritances / Ex-LSU employees face charges

Reflections: Former LSU President William Tate sat down for an exclusive interview with WBRZ-TV to talk about his time at LSU, and why he chose to leave for Rutgers University. In his four years at the helm, Tate has overseen the entire state higher education system through major triumphs (as well as some major missteps). “The scenario here is very complicated,” he said. Read more from WBRZ-TV.

New legislation: Congressional Republicans are pushing to make it easier for wealthy families to pass on assets tax-free. A new tax bill would raise the estate tax exemption to $15 million for individuals and $30 million for couples starting next year, with future increases tied to inflation. The current $13.99 million/$27.98 million thresholds—set to drop by half in 2026—were doubled under Trump’s 2017 tax law. Read more from The Washington Post.

Felony theft: Two former LSU employees face felony theft charges after allegedly stealing thousands in cash from the university bursar’s office. Yetiv Knight is accused of taking $2,500, while Tonya Harvey is accused of taking $9,656. Both were arrested in February, according to records obtained via an anonymous tip. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.