Roundup: Weather cancellations / Mortgage rates rise / Plumbing rules reworked

Rain check: Rainy weather is forcing several Baton Rouge event organizers to change plans this weekend. Hot Art Cool Nights, originally scheduled for Friday in Mid City, has been postponed to May 15. Night Market BTR, the downtown celebration of Asian heritage and culture planned for Saturday, has also been rescheduled and will now take place May 30. As of now, Live After Five has not announced any cancellations.

Rising rates: The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate rose again this week, reflecting ongoing bond market volatility as surging oil prices due to the war with Iran heightened inflation worries. The benchmark 30-year fixed rate mortgage rate rose to 6.37% from 6.3% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday. That’s still down from one year ago, when the rate averaged 6.76%. This is the second straight weekly increase, bringing the average rate back to where it was four weeks ago. Read more from the Associated Press.

Pushback from unions: A Louisiana bill aimed at shortening plumber training requirements has been revised to preserve the state plumbing board after pushback from unions and trade groups. The proposal would still significantly cut licensing timelines, with journeyman training dropping from four years to one year. Supporters say the change could ease labor shortages, while critics warn it may weaken standards and create public health risks. Louisiana Illuminator has the full story.