Roundup: Walmart settlement / New Port NOLA appointment / McDonald’s new leader

Retail giant to pay: Walmart agreed to pay more than $2.1 million and change its Spark Driver platform in Louisiana after the state alleged it misled drivers about expected pay and customers about tips, though the company denies any wrongdoing. The settlement includes about $1.05 million paid to the state, another $1.05 million in restitution to Louisiana drivers and a possible $1 million penalty if Walmart falsely reports compliance. Walmart must also improve pay transparency, verify driver earnings, limit reductions to promised pay and keep detailed compliance records for 10 years. The platform connects independent contractors with customers who order from the retail giant’s local stores. The Center Square has the full story.

LIT’s new strategist: Port NOLA has appointed Louisiana native Brad Guilmino as vice president of finance and innovative delivery, where he will lead major capital projects and financial strategies, including the Louisiana International Terminal, or LIT. Guilmino brings 25 years of experience in infrastructure finance, advising on ports, transportation systems, public-private partnerships and large-scale development projects.

Arches aim higher: McDonald’s reported mixed second-quarter results, with revenue slightly below expectations and U.S. same-store sales growth slowing as customer traffic declined. The company named longtime executive Skye Anderson as president of McDonald’s U.S. to help improve performance in its largest market. McDonald’s also outlined a global growth strategy focused on restaurant redesign, improved food and drinks, innovation and stronger customer service. CNBC has the full story.