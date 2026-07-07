Roundup: Walmart pricing / Recovery from Arthur / Turner Industries

Value-focused strategy: Walmart is lowering prices on thousands of items, including beef, Coca-Cola, produce and household goods, to help shoppers facing high food costs. The retailer says the cuts are part of its value-focused strategy, especially as grocery inflation remains a concern. President Donald Trump praised the move, though Walmart did not say the price cuts were made at the administration’s request. The Wall Street Journal has the full story.

Disaster loans available: The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low-interest disaster loans to homeowners, renters, businesses and nonprofits in southeast Louisiana affected by flooding and severe weather from Tropical Storm Arthur. The loans can help cover uninsured property damage and other recovery costs. Residents and businesses in eligible parishes are encouraged to apply before the program deadlines. Louisiana Illuminator has the full story.

Contractor of the Year: Engineering News-Record named Turner Industries its 2026 Texas & Louisiana Contractor of the Year, recognizing the company’s growth, strong safety record and expansion into new industries. The family-owned company logged 45 million work hours across more than 400 jobsites while broadening its work beyond refining and petrochemicals into advanced energy, life sciences and nuclear manufacturing. Turner Industries has operated across the Gulf Coast for 65 years and continues to diversify its industrial services. 10/12 Industry Report has the full story.