Roundup: Used car prices / Cyberattack / Data center regulation

Revving up: Used car prices dropped in April for the first time this year as soaring gas prices reshaped buyer behavior. Cox Automotive says affordability pressures are pushing shoppers toward older vehicles, while rising fuel costs are also sparking renewed interest in EVs. The shift comes as Middle East tensions keep energy markets on edge, with analysts warning higher gas prices could continue squeezing household budgets. Read more from CNBC.

Bad timing: A cyberattack on Canvas, one of the most widely used online learning platforms, temporarily disrupted access for students at thousands of schools during finals week. Parent company Instructure says hackers accessed some customer data, including names, email addresses and student ID numbers, but found no evidence that passwords or financial information were compromised. The FBI has been notified as the investigation continues. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Up for discussion: Louisiana regulators are weighing new rules for data centers and other power-hungry industrial users as electricity demand surges. The debate centers on who should pay for the infrastructure needed to support major new projects: the companies driving demand or existing ratepayers. The discussion comes as Louisiana courts energy-intensive investments, from steel mills to data centers, amid a broader economic development push. Read more from The Center Square.