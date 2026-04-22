Roundup: US crude inventories / Higher ed shake-up / Delta Utilities

Stockpiles rise: U.S. crude oil inventories unexpectedly rose last week as imports increased and exports declined, defying forecasts for a drawdown. The buildup comes as the Energy Department continues tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve amid Middle East supply disruptions. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Regents under fire: Louisiana lawmakers are weighing whether to restructure—or even abolish—the Board of Regents, the state agency overseeing higher education policy, as universities face budget strains and federal scrutiny. Three bills offer competing visions, from strengthening financial oversight to redistributing functions across agencies. The debate could reshape governance of public colleges, research assets and programs including TOPS, with broader implications for accountability and higher education strategy. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Mississippi acquisition: Delta Utilities plans to expand its Mississippi footprint with an acquisition of Spire Inc.’s natural gas distribution business in the state, adding about 18,000 customers across south central Mississippi. Backed by Bernhard Capital Partners, Delta says the deal will improve operating efficiencies and emergency response capabilities. The transaction, expected to close by late 2026, is subject to regulatory approval. Read the full announcement.