Roundup: US auto sales / Jones Act / LSU New Orleans ceremony

Mixed results: U.S. auto sales in the second quarter were mostly stable overall, but results were mixed across major automakers as affordability pressures and higher prices continued to weigh on demand. General Motors saw a roughly 4% decline in sales, while Stellantis posted gains driven by strong truck and brand performance, especially Ram and Jeep. Meanwhile, Toyota and Hyundai Motor Company both reported modest growth, helped by strong hybrid vehicle demand that offset weakness in other segments. CNBC has the full story.

Call to end waiver: House Speaker Mike Johnson and other Republicans are urging President Donald Trump to let a temporary Jones Act waiver expire in mid-August. The waiver, issued during an energy-related emergency, allowed foreign vessels to carry goods between U.S. ports to ease supply pressures. They argue the emergency has passed and extending it would hurt U.S. shipping and national security. Bloomberg has the full story.

Official return marked: LSU New Orleans held a ceremony Wednesday marking its return to the LSU System. Students, staff, alumni and public officials were present to witness the unveiling of updated campus signage. The change comes after 15 years in the University of Louisiana System and will align academics, research activity and workforce development under the LSU System structure. University leaders said the institution’s core operations and mission of providing education and serving the New Orleans community would continue under the new administrative arrangement.