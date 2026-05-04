Roundup: Unsolicited bid for eBay / Hurricane season / DEI disappearing

Push by GameStop: GameStop has made an unsolicited $56 billion bid to acquire eBay, offering a roughly 20% premium and signaling an ambitious push to scale its e-commerce footprint. CEO Ryan Cohen envisions combining the companies to better compete with Amazon, though skepticism remains given GameStop’s smaller size and financing hurdles. EBay’s board is reviewing the proposal, with no prior negotiations reported. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Modest Atlantic cycle: With hurricane season a month away, forecasters are calling for a modest Atlantic cycle, projecting six to nine hurricanes and up to three major storms. Experts point to a potential shift toward El Niño conditions, which could suppress activity. Still, storm formation is expected in the Gulf, underscoring ongoing risks for coastal regions and businesses. Read more from The Center Square.

Pullback continues: Diversity, equity and inclusion programs are continuing to fade across corporate America as federal regulators intensify scrutiny and enforcement. Companies are scaling back quotas, metrics and language tied to DEI to avoid investigations, while some resist changes. The Trump administration has signaled the push is ongoing, leaving businesses navigating legal risk, investor pressure and evolving workplace policies. Bloomberg has the full story. A subscription may be required.