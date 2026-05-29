Roundup: Unemployment / Richard Nelson / The Storage Center

Initial claims rise: Initial unemployment claims in Louisiana rose to 1,694 for the week ending May 23, up from 1,394 the prior week but down from 2,232 during the same week a year ago, according to data from Louisiana Works. Initial unemployment claims are seen as a proxy for layoffs. Continued unemployment claims increased to 6,290 from the previous week’s 5,987. That number, however, represented a considerable dip from the 10,401 continued claims seen a year ago.

Guest speaker: Louisiana Community and Technical College System President Richard Nelson will speak Monday to the Press Club of Baton Rouge, with his talk beginning at 12:15 p.m. Nelson, who oversees 12 community and technical colleges across the state, will give an update on the system. The Press Club meets Mondays at Drusilla Place Catering.

Texas expansion: Baton Rouge-based The Storage Center, a leading family-owned self-storage provider serving communities across the Southeast, announced it will open its newest facility in Pasadena, Texas, in June. The location marks the company’s first site in the Greater Houston market. The three-story facility will feature 800 storage units and over 95,000 square feet of premium rentable space. The Storage Center is an industry-leading owner and operator of over 61,000 storage units at over 72 self-storage facilities in six states. View the full news release.