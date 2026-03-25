Roundup: TSA staffing / Postal surcharge / Meta and Google liable

Mounting strain: Airport security disruptions are escalating as TSA staffing shortages during the partial government shutdown trigger long lines nationwide. The Trump administration has deployed ICE agents and is considering National Guard support, underscoring mounting strain on travel operations as absenteeism rises and airlines warn of continued delays. Read the full story from CNBC.

Paying for fuel costs: The U.S. Postal Service will impose its first-ever surcharge on packages to cover the rising cost of fuel, according to two people familiar with the matter. The 8% surcharge will begin in April, and the current plan is to phase it out in January 2027, the people said. It will apply to packages but not letter mail. Read the full story from The Wall Street Journal.

Social media trial: Meta Platforms Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google were found liable and must pay damages to a 20-year-old woman who alleged that her addiction to the companies’ social media platforms caused her to suffer a mental health crisis, a jury said. The verdict Wednesday in Los Angeles highlights the financial risk facing the companies from thousands of other suits that claim Instagram and YouTube are intentionally designed to addict young users without regard for their well-being. Jurors said Meta must pay at least $2.1 million in damages and Google must pay at least $900,000. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.