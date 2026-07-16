Roundup: Trump’s social posts / Lilly’s psychedelic bet / Visa’s stablecoin push

Monetizing messages: Trump Media plans to launch a paid service that gives investors and trading firms faster, real-time access to President Trump’s Truth Social posts. The company says the product is designed to monetize the market-moving value of Trump’s announcements, while critics argue it raises conflict-of-interest concerns because Trump remains a major shareholder in the company. The Wall Street Journal has the full story.

Experimental treatments: Eli Lilly has agreed to acquire psychedelic drug developer AtaiBeckley for an initial $2.8 billion in cash, with the deal potentially reaching $3.8 billion if development milestones are achieved. The acquisition expands Lilly’s neuroscience pipeline, particularly through AtaiBeckley’s experimental psychedelic treatment BPL-003, a nasal spray aimed at treating treatment-resistant depression. CNBC has the full story.

A new platform: Visa has launched a new platform that allows financial institutions to issue, transfer and manage stablecoins, expanding the payments giant’s push into digital assets. The Visa Stablecoin Platform will initially support Open USD, a dollar-pegged stablecoin and is being tested with a select group of customers. The move reflects Visa’s effort to help banks and fintech companies adopt blockchain-based payments while integrating stablecoins into traditional financial systems. Bloomberg has the full story.