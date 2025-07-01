Roundup: Trump’s megabill / Mississippi River bridge / Luxury spending

Debate in Congress: The Senate stalled after a tense overnight session as GOP leaders struggled to rally support for Trump’s sweeping tax and spending bill. House Speaker Mike Johnson warned of potential trouble ahead, as the massive 940-page package faces skepticism in both chambers. Read more from The Associated Press.

Project delayed: Louisiana officials expressed concern on Monday about a project to build a new Mississippi River bridge south of Baton Rouge, which will now be delayed further. The Capital Area Road and Bridge District met to discuss progress on the new bridge, which is to be located at one of three sites under review south of the Horace Wilkinson Bridge. Read more from The Center Square.

Slumping sales: Luxury retail was expected to stage a turnaround in 2025 after a promising fourth quarter marked by holiday shopping and post-election euphoria. Instead, U.S. credit card spending on luxury goods fell during the first five months of the year compared with the same period in 2024, according to data from Citigroup. Read more from CNBC.