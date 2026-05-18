Roundup: Trump’s GOP grip / Amendment 3 / Powering AI

The next target: U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy’s third-place finish in Louisiana’s Republican primary is being cast by national GOP figures as another sign of Donald Trump’s grip on the party. Cassidy, who voted to convict Trump after Jan. 6, finished behind Trump-backed Julia Letlow and Treasurer John Fleming. The result comes as Trump targets another Republican critic, Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Universities miss out: Louisiana colleges and public school systems are bracing for a missed savings opportunity after voters rejected Amendment 3, which would have used education trust fund balances to pay down teacher retirement debt. Higher education leaders say the plan could have saved universities more than $70 million, helping offset budget deficits, inflation pressures, campus needs and student success initiatives. Read more from The Center Square.

Backlash grows: The artificial intelligence boom is leading to fights in some states over growing utility profits, as governors, attorneys general and others protesting rising electricity bills say cash-strapped residents are stuck in a broken system. Officials and lawmakers in at least six states—Arizona, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania—are going to new lengths to try to block rate increases proposed by utilities. Some are pressing utilities to completely change their model for financing major system upgrades. Read more from the Associated Press.