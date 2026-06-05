Roundup: Top consultant / Space startup / SCOTUS ruling

Magazine honor: Cody Saucier, a senior consultant with SSA Consultants, has been named the 2026 Top Consultant by Consulting Magazine in the Strategy and Transformation category. Saucier connects with clients across Louisiana and has guided more than 40 compensation projects.

Expanding: Apex, a space startup, has raised more than $200 million in its efforts to increase production of satellite platforms. The company plans to use the money to expand its Los Angeles manufacturing facility to create a faster rate of developing products. The fundraising has helped Apex double its valuation to $2.3 billion. Bloomberg has the full story.

SEC’s authority: The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a broad reading of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s authority to recoup ill-gotten gains from people who engage in securities fraud. The justices ruled unanimously against Ongkaruck Sripetch, who was sentenced to 21 months in prison after pleading guilty to selling unregistered securities as part of a scheme involving high-risk penny stocks. The Los Angeles resident had challenged a court order of disgorgement to repay more than $3 million, including interest. The Associated Press has the full story.