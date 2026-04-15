Roundup: Textron Systems / Blake Miguez’s cash advantage / A Louisiana hiring solution

Louisiana investment: Defense contractor Textron Systems Corp. on Wednesday announced plans for a $5.8 million multisite investment across Orleans and St. Tammany parishes to expand manufacturing and engineering operations of advanced military vehicles and naval systems for the U.S. and allied customers. The projects span three of the company’s existing facilities, positioning the company for continued long-term operations in the region and supporting growth of the state’s defense industrial base. The projects are expected to create 133 direct jobs. To secure the projects, which will be developed in phases, the state offered Textron a competitive incentives package that includes LED Fast Start and a $600,000 performance-based grant tied to equipment investments and infrastructure improvements. The company is also expected to take advantage of the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption and High Impact Jobs programs. Read the announcement.

GOP primary: Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District race is quickly shaping into a financial mismatch, with Republican candidate Blake Miguez reporting $4 million cash on hand ahead of the May 16 primary, according to a donor memo obtained by the USA Today Network. The total is expected to nearly triple that of his closest GOP competitor and does not include outside support from political action committees. Monroe state Rep. Michael Echols has said he will report $1.4 million, while Louisiana Board of Regents Chair Misti Cordell and Baton Rouge state Sen. Rick Edmonds have yet to disclose their totals. The open-seat race follows U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow’s decision to run for the Senate, setting up a crowded Republican primary with a clear early financial frontrunner. USA Today Network has the full story.

Closing the skills gap: Applications open today for Louisiana Works’ $7 million employer-driven training initiative aimed at quickly closing workforce gaps in high-demand industries. The Workforce Outcomes & Reimbursement for Key Sectors Training Fund, backed by the U.S. Department of Labor, will reimburse businesses for training tied directly to outcomes such as completion and employee retention. Louisiana is one of 14 states selected for the funding, which targets sectors including construction, industrial trades, advanced manufacturing, and digital infrastructure. Employers will define needed skills, select training methods and receive up to $1,500 per worker and $150,000 per company. A partnership with the Louisiana Construction Education Foundation aims to align training with real industry demand, reinforcing a broader push to create a more responsive, employer-led workforce system. Get the details here.