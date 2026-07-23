Roundup: “Tell A Vision” / Roads under pressure / Kiffin unplugged

Channeling creativity: The exhibit “Tell A Vision” at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center’s Shell Gallery features 21 artists transforming abandoned televisions into imaginative artworks, including sculpted creatures, painted scenes and nostalgic displays. Curated by Jay Schwarzhoff, the free exhibit grew from his habit of salvaging discarded TVs and inviting local artists to reimagine them as creative pieces that connect with memories of the past. Running through Aug. 14, the show highlights upcycling, community art making, and the emotional connection people have with old technology. 225 has the full story.

Concrete crunch: Louisiana transportation officials are warning drivers to watch for sudden pavement buckling, or “blow-ups,” after extreme heat caused a section of Interstate 49 in Shreveport to buckle and temporarily close on Tuesday. The damage was repaired the same day, but officials say prolonged high temperatures can cause concrete to expand and fail without warning, making it difficult to predict where problems will occur. Drivers are urged to stay alert for roadway heaves or cracks and report any pavement failures to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. The Center Square has the full story.

No more trolling: LSU head coach Lane Kiffin revealed during SEC Media Days in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday that he has deleted social media apps from his phone after his son challenged him to see if he could quit, and he found the break helped him feel more present and focused. Known for trolling rivals and stirring controversy online, Kiffin said stepping away has been “freeing,” though he will likely keep his accounts for recruiting purposes. Yahoo! Sports has the full story.