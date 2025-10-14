Roundup: Teachers of English learners / Hiring slowdown / Quantum real estate

Alternative certification: Louisiana’s Board of Elementary and Secondary Education will vote Wednesday on TeachNOLA’s proposal to launch the state’s first alternative program to certify teachers of English learners. The locally focused, lower-cost program aims to ease the shortage of certified instructors as federal education support for English learners declines under the Trump administration. Read more from Verite.

Fed likely to act: A sharp slowdown in hiring poses a growing risk to the U.S. economy, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday, a sign that the Fed will likely cut its key interest rate twice more this year. Powell said in a speech that despite the federal government shutdown cutting off official economic data, “the outlook for employment and inflation does not appear to have changed much since our September meeting,” when the Fed reduced its key rate for the first time this year. Read more from the Associated Press.

New market emerging: The sudden surge in demand for data is fast creating new commercial real estate sectors—not just data centers, but so-called quantum real estate and powered land. The former refers to structures designed to house specialized quantum computers. The latter is land prepared and ready for data center operations, with a focus on obtaining a reliable and sufficient power supply. That land would have to be secured with the permits, utility commitments and infrastructure needed to deliver power to a data center. Read more from CNBC.