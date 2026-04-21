Roundup: Tariff refunds / Tailors needed / Trump’s LNG order

Don’t act, Trump urges: After a Supreme Court ruling invalidated many tariffs, President Donald Trump is urging companies not to seek refunds on duties that could total more than $160 billion, saying he would remember those that abstain. Meanwhile, U.S. Customs has opened a portal for claims, and the administration is exploring alternative tariff measures to replace lost revenue. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription could be required.

Shrinking workforce: Demand for tailors is rising as retailers, resale trends and clothing alterations drive need, but the workforce is shrinking. Decades of offshoring and fewer training pathways have created a shortage, prompting brands like Nordstrom to invest in apprenticeships and programs to rebuild a pipeline of skilled workers. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Critical to US defense: President Donald Trump issued a determination under the Defense Production Act on Monday declaring that U.S. natural gas and LNG infrastructure are critical to national defense and energy security. The order authorizes federal support to expand pipelines, processing, storage and export capacity, citing risks from foreign dependence and infrastructure gaps. It also waives certain requirements to accelerate projects and directs the Department of Energy to implement the expansion. Read the full order.