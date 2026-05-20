Roundup: Target rebounds / Coffee Call / Central’s mayor in accident

Strong sales: Target reported its strongest sales growth in four years Wednesday, signaling that changes made under the company’s new CEO are resonating with customers. Comparable sales rose 5.6% in the three-month period ended May 2. That’s the biggest gain since early 2022 and the first positive read after three consecutive quarters of negative comparable sales. CEO Michael Fiddelke in March unveiled a $6 billion plan to turn things around for the company, in part by remodeling stores and attempting to reclaim its reputation for stylish clothing on a budget. The Associated Press has the full story.

Beignets, anyone?: Coffee Call, the College Drive institution known for its beignets and café au laits, is celebrating its 50th anniversary Wednesday with live music and discounts on all dine-in items through 10 p.m. Still family owned and operated, Coffee Call was founded in 1976 by local businessman Vincent Cannatella, who died last June at age 91. Read a recent 225 feature on Coffee Call’s history and significance.

‘Doing fine’: Central Mayor Wade Evans says he’s “doing fine” after he was involved in a car accident on Hooper Road on Tuesday night. Evans was leaving a Memorial Day event at Blackwater Church when the accident took place. He was one of two people taken to the hospital after the crash; the other is in stable condition. The mayor says he sustained airbag burns but plans to return to work “in a day or two.” WBRZ-TV has the full story.