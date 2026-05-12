Roundup: State budget / Alabama’s congressional map / FEMA

Reality check: Louisiana lawmakers are reworking the state budget after a revised revenue forecast slashed more than $200 million across the current and upcoming fiscal years. The downgrade, driven by weaker income and sales tax collections following recent tax cuts, leaves less room for new spending and could force reductions to proposed programs as budget negotiations enter their final stretch. Read more from The Center Square.

Given green light: The U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for Alabama Republicans to pursue a congressional map that could reduce the number of majority-Black districts from two to one, a move with major implications for November’s midterms. The decision follows the court’s recent Louisiana ruling and intensifies the national battle over redistricting. Read more from CNBC.

New leadership: President Trump’s nominee to lead FEMA once proposed abolishing the agency, then later defended its mission. Now, as hurricane season approaches, Cameron Hamilton’s nomination raises major questions about whether FEMA will be stabilized, significantly downsized or reshaped as the administration rethinks the federal government’s role in disaster response. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.