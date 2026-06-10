Roundup: St. George library / Beef prices / AI in the workplace

Breakaway paused: St. George’s push to create its own library system has been delayed as the City Council deferred the vote for 30 days. Supporters say the split would allow St. George to control its $17 million in library taxes, while opponents argue it would weaken the parishwide system and reduce shared services. WAFB has the full story.

Record high: U.S. beef prices hit a record high in May as cattle supplies remain unusually tight after years of herd reductions. The industry is also facing a potential new risk from the New World screwworm, a parasite that could further disrupt cattle production if it spreads. The threat adds uncertainty to a market already experiencing elevated prices and slow herd recovery. Bloomberg has the full story.

Bullish on AI: Billionaire investor Orlando Bravo says AI is strengthening software companies rather than replacing them, as firms integrate it into their products. He argues this is creating more agentic software that automates workflows and improves efficiency. Overall, he’s bullish on AI and believes fears of major disruption to SaaS are overblown. CNBC has the full story.