Roundup: Southern’s new leader / Gubernatorial term limits / Crime crackdown

Looking for a leader: Southern University’s presidential search is taking longer than expected as officials widen the national search for the system’s next leader. More than 350 students, faculty, alumni and community members participated in stakeholder sessions that helped shape the leadership profile for candidates. The Southern University System says additional updates on the timeline will be shared as the process continues.

Term limits: A proposed constitutional amendment that would permanently limit Louisiana governors to two elected terms advanced in the House after failing twice before. The measure, backed by Rep. Mike Bayham, would prevent governors from returning for a nonconsecutive third term and would still require Senate approval and voter support on the November ballot. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Tougher standards: The Louisiana Senate unanimously approved an amended bill expanding the state’s definition of first-degree murder, a move supporters say was prompted by the deadly Mall of Louisiana shooting. The proposal would allow harsher charges in cases involving shootings in public places, offenders on bail or parole, and prohibited gun possession. Read more from WBRZ-TV.