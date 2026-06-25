Roundup: Shift in NIL / BlackBerry transitions / Agriculture aid

More inclusive: A recent NCAA rule change is shifting name, image and likeness opportunities away from only the biggest star athletes to a wider range of student-athletes. The update gives schools more structured involvement in managing and facilitating NIL deals, which reduces some of the previous free-for-all environment. As a result, athletes who are not high-profile stars may now have more consistent access to earning opportunities. Inc. has the full story.

Integrating AI: BlackBerry is expanding its AI opportunities by using its QNX software in industries beyond automotive, including robotics and industrial systems. Strong growth in its embedded software business reflects rising demand for software that can safely support AI-powered machines. The company expects this trend to create new long-term revenue opportunities as AI becomes more integrated into physical devices. The Wall Street Journal has the full story.

$11.1B sought: President Trump has requested $11.1 billion in new aid for farmers, citing economic pressures including higher input costs and weaker crop prices. The proposal includes support for crop producers and disaster relief for farmers affected by severe weather. If approved, the funding would provide additional assistance to an agricultural sector facing ongoing financial challenges. Bloomberg has the full story.