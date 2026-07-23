Roundup: Safety breach settlement / Lilly’s next leap / US jobless claims

Ammonia release: Mosaic Fertilizer and Tampa Port Services agreed to pay a roughly $103,000 federal penalty to settle EPA allegations that they failed to properly maintain equipment before an October 2025 anhydrous ammonia release at their Faustina complex in St. James Parish. The release, caused by a pressure relief valve issue, exposed four workers and involved about 673 pounds of ammonia vapor, though the company said it was contained without off-site impacts. The settlement follows a similar 2024 EPA action and another 2025 ammonia release. In a statement, Mosaic said it has implemented corrective measures. L’Observateur has the full story.

New obesity treatment drug: Eli Lilly says its experimental weight-loss drug retatrutide did not increase overall heart risk in a major safety study, strengthening its prospects as a potential next-generation obesity treatment. The company plans to seek FDA approval early next year instead of by the end of 2026, partly due to the more complex requirements of pursuing a biologics license. Retatrutide, which targets three hormone pathways and is expected to compete with drugs like Zepbound, could become a major revenue driver if approved, though its ability to reduce heart attacks and strokes remains under study. Bloomberg has the full story.

Lowest since 1969: U.S. jobless claims fell to 187,000 last week, the lowest level since 1969, signaling that layoffs remain unusually low despite global economic uncertainty. While rising oil prices and slower hiring have raised concerns about future weakness, analysts say the labor market has not yet shown significant damage. The unemployment picture remains relatively strong, though companies have become more cautious about hiring amid tariffs, high interest rates and economic pressures. The Associated Press has the full story.