Legacy lives on: The Kingfish are back. Baton Rouge’s new professional hockey franchise officially unveiled its permanent identity today, reviving a name with deep roots in the city’s hockey history. The Kingfish name honors Louisiana’s sportfish, political history and the beloved original Baton Rouge Kingfish hockey team from the late 1990s and early 2000s, creating a connection between longtime fans and a new generation of supporters. Led by head coach Jimmy Soper and general manager Cory Howerton, the Kingfish will begin their inaugural season at the Raising Cane’s River Center on Oct. 16, with season tickets now available.

Bertha adds to misery: Louisiana is facing dangerous heat even as Tropical Storm Bertha moves near the coast, Heat index values could reach as high as 115 with an increase in humidity across the region. While the storm could bring up to 6 inches of rain and a potential storm surge along parts of the coast, officials say the biggest concern for Louisiana is the extreme heat. The National Weather Service is urging residents to take precautions as conditions create a “breezy oven” effect. Bloomberg has the full story.

Chatbot on trial: A Florida pastor has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, alleging that ChatGPT provided dangerous medical guidance that delayed treatment for a life-threatening pulmonary embolism. The lawsuit claims the chatbot downplayed his symptoms, discouraged him from seeking care and offered medical advice, raising concerns about AI safety features and the role of chatbots in health decisions. OpenAI says ChatGPT is not intended to diagnose or treat medical conditions but acknowledges the importance of improving safeguards as more people use AI for health-related questions. The New York Times has the full story. A subscription may be required.