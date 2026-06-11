Roundup: Religious exemptions to AI / Dolly Parton coffee / Strait of Hormuz

Legal questions: Some employees are seeking religious exemptions to avoid mandatory workplace AI use, raising new legal and policy challenges for employers. A recent case shows such objections can be protected under U.S. religious accommodation law if sincerely held. The trend could complicate companies’ efforts to broadly require AI adoption. Inc. has the full story. This story may require a subscription.

Community Coffee partnership: Dolly Parton is launching a new coffee brand called Dolly’s Cup of Ambition in partnership with Community Coffee. The coffee will be sold at her upcoming Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop, which is scheduled to open in Cornersville, Tennessee, on June 24. The development is part of a larger roadside destination that will include food, retail and entertainment offerings.

Traffic continues: Oil tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has continued despite escalating tensions, with shipping companies adapting routes and operating more cautiously rather than halting shipments entirely. Tanker operator Frontline says vessel movements remain active, although security risks, insurance costs and market uncertainty have increased as the conflict involving Iran intensifies. The situation is being closely watched because any major disruption in the strait could significantly affect global oil supplies and energy prices. CNBC has the full story.