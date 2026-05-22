Roundup: Redistricting / LegisGator / The Water Institute

More map changes: Louisiana lawmakers altered the state’s proposed congressional map again Thursday. The House and Governmental Affairs Committee voted 10-7 to adopt an amendment to Senate Bill 121, a congressional redistricting bill that would cut the state’s number of majority-Black districts from two to one. The amended map changes boundaries around Calcasieu, Grant and Point Coupee parishes. Lawmakers must approve a new congressional map by June 1. WAFB-TV has the full story.

Bigger and better: The Southwest Louisiana Economic Development Alliance is partnering with Leaders for a Better Louisiana and the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry to expand its signature LegisGator event to a multiday statewide conference. Set to take place Aug. 19-21 at L’Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles, LegisGator 2026 will feature the LABI Policy Forum on Aug. 19, the Future Louisiana Conference presented by Better Louisiana on Aug. 20 and the 21st annual LegisGator Luncheon on Aug. 21. The conference is being billed as “Louisiana’s largest post-session gathering focused on business, civic leadership and public policy.” Learn more and register here.

Wider reach: The Community Resilience Center at The Water Institute is expanding its Community Resilience Catalyst Program beyond Louisiana to support resilience work with coastal communities across the Gulf Coast. Launched in spring 2025, the program was designed to rapidly deploy resources for addressing community resilience in often-overlooked communities. The program will now work with local governments and community organizations in Texas, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida. Learn more about the Community Resilience Center at The Water Institute.

Editor’s Note: Daily Report will not be published on Monday, May 25. Have a safe and happy holiday.