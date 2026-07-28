Roundup: Red dust removal / ‘I voted’ sticker reveal / Apple Upgrade

End of agreement: Ascension Parish government announced the end of its interim agreement with the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality and LAlumina as the former LAlumina aluminum processing plant transitions to full, long-term closure under LDEQ oversight effective July 1, 2026. During the agreement, parish crews covered more than 40 acres of the highest-impact areas to reduce red dust affecting nearby neighborhoods while keeping residents informed throughout the process. LAlumina will now begin implementing the permanent closure plan under LDEQ oversight, with the parish continuing to provide soil from drainage projects as needed.

Artist series: Louisiana Secretary of State Nancy Landry unveiled the state’s new 2026 “I Voted” sticker, which will be distributed to voters during this year’s elections. Designed by New Orleans artist T. Osborne, the sticker features magnolia blossoms wrapped in Mardi Gras beads emerging from the horn of a trumpet. The design marks the sixth sticker in Louisiana’s artist series and celebrates the program’s 10th anniversary. WAFB has the full story.

Lease plan launched: Apple has officially launched Apple Upgrade in partnership with Klarna, allowing customers to lease select devices for $17.99 a month, including iPhones, Apple Watches, iPads and Macs, with the option to upgrade, buy or return them at the end of the lease. The new program replaces the iPhone Upgrade Program and iPhone Payments program in the U.S., though some entry-level devices are not eligible. Inc. has the full story.