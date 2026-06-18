Roundup: Rare earth elements / Gas project reviews / Meta’s AI challenge

Competing with China: The U.S. government has signed a $725 million conditional loan agreement with Energy Fuels to expand domestic processing of rare earth elements and reduce reliance on China. The funding will help Energy Fuels scale up its existing operations into producing materials used in permanent magnets for electric vehicles, wind turbines, electronics and defense systems. The loan is contingent on the company meeting financial, technical and due diligence requirements as part of the approval process. Reuters has the full story.

Easing requirements: The U.S. government is easing environmental review requirements for natural gas projects, including pipelines and LNG facilities as part of a broader push to accelerate energy infrastructure development. Federal agencies are narrowing the scope of environmental assessments and streamlining approval timelines, in some cases allowing permits to be issued in weeks or months instead of years. Supporters say the changes are intended to speed up energy supply for rising electricity demand, while critics warn they weaken environmental safeguards and reduce public oversight. Bloomberg has the full story.

Workforce revolt: Meta’s rapid AI restructuring has triggered employee frustration, with many engineers reassigned to AI-focused roles that they feel underuse their skills and lack clear direction. Internal tensions have grown over layoffs, organizational changes and intense pressure to accelerate AI development. The situation highlights the challenge of pursuing AI growth while maintaining employee morale and retention. Inc. has the full story.