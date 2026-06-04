Roundup: Project announcement / SpaceX / The world’s millionaires

$30M facility: NovaSpark Energy, a sustainable energy technology company, announced Thursday that it is growing its workforce in West Monroe and investing $30 million to establish a new facility in Houma. The expansion will scale production of its atmospheric hydrogen generators used in defense and energy applications to meet increasing national demand for diverse energy solutions. Cumulatively, the company is expected to create 300 direct new jobs with an average annual salary of $76,000. Read the full announcement.

IPO price set: Elon Musk’s SpaceX has set a price for its IPO, poised to be the world’s largest ever. That price is $135, which would value the company at $1.77 trillion. SpaceX would raise $74.4 billion from the offering, and its valuation would be more than 40% higher than the $1.25 trillion that it valued itself at in February. The New York Times has the full story. A subscription may be required.

Welcome to the club: Soaring stocks created 2 million new millionaires around the world last year. The population of global millionaires surged 7.9% to 25.3 million in 2025, according to the Capgemini World Wealth Report. Their total wealth increased by 8.7% to $98.3 trillion—the fastest growth in five years. CNBC has the full story.