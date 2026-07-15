Roundup: Producer prices drop / TikTok’s AI takeover / GLP-1 versus parasite

Wholesale cooldown: U.S. wholesale prices fell 0.3% in June, mainly because of a sharp drop in energy costs, especially gasoline, marking the first decline in nearly a year. Despite the monthly decline, producer prices were still 5.5% higher than a year earlier, showing that inflation pressures remain above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target. The Associated Press has the full story.

Trend raises concerns: AI-generated videos are rapidly filling TikTok Shop, allowing sellers and creators to produce product promotions faster and at lower costs through AI avatars and automated tools. The trend is raising concerns among brands and human affiliates, who worry AI content could reduce authenticity, hurt trust and create unfair competition for creators who make real product demonstrations. As TikTok Shop continues to grow, companies are weighing the benefits of AI-driven marketing efficiency against the need for transparency and quality control. The Wall Street Journal has the full story.

Different symptoms: People taking GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic or Wegovy may experience cyclosporiasis symptoms differently because the drugs can slow digestion and already cause gastrointestinal issues, potentially making it harder to distinguish medication side effects from infection symptoms. Doctors advise GLP-1 users to pay attention to persistent or worsening diarrhea, stomach pain, dehydration or unusual symptoms during the multistate cyclosporiasis outbreak, which is linked to the Cyclospora parasite and contaminated food or water. Inc. has the full story.