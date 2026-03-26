Roundup: Plumbing licenses / Call center jobs / Shipping gateway

Proposed changes: A Louisiana proposal to fast-track plumbing licenses is sparking backlash from industry professionals, who warn easing training requirements could jeopardize public safety. Supporters say the change could help address a growing labor shortage, but critics argue it risks lowering standards in a highly technical, essential trade. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.

Reshoring plan: The FCC is advancing a plan to bring outsourced telecom call center jobs back to the U.S., aiming to reduce fraud and improve customer service. But analysts warn that stricter rules could accelerate automation, pushing companies to replace overseas workers with AI-driven systems instead of reshoring jobs. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Formal incorporation: Port NOLA’s private partners have formally incorporated a joint venture to operate the planned Louisiana International Terminal in St. Bernard Parish. The next-generation facility is expected to boost cargo capacity, strengthen supply chains and deliver major economic gains, including a projected 64% increase in parish tax revenues.