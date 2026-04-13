Roundup: Pickleball’s impact / Plumber licensing overhaul / Industrial growth 

Guest speaker: Bob Johannessen, the social media director for the Louisiana Department of Insurance, will speak at the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge on Wednesday afternoon. Johannessen, an avid local pickleball player, will speak on how pickleball is impacting the Baton Rouge economy. The Rotary Club of Baton Rouge meets at noon each Wednesday at Drusilla Seafood.

Bill shortens pathway: Louisiana lawmakers are advancing a proposal to overhaul plumber licensing by dissolving the state plumbing board and cutting required training hours roughly in half. Supporters say the move could ease labor shortages and speed up construction, while critics warn it may weaken standards and public safety. The bill would also expand training pathways and allow some plumbers to work independently. Louisiana Illuminator has the full story.

Push meets pushback: A push for industrial development in Caddo Parish is colliding with local safety concerns, as officials debate increased truck traffic on residential roads. While leaders welcome economic growth and major projects like data centers, some warn heavy equipment could endanger neighborhoods and strain infrastructure, exposing tensions between development goals and community impact. The Center Square has the full story.