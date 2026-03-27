Roundup: Paying TSA workers / Leadership shift / Expanding Gulf drilling

Senate approves plan: The Senate approved funding for most of the Department of Homeland Security, easing a weekslong standoff that disrupted airport operations and left TSA workers unpaid. The bipartisan measure aims to restore staffing and reduce travel delays, though disputes over immigration enforcement funding remain unresolved as the bill heads to the House. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

AI spurring changes: Artificial intelligence is reshaping corporate leadership, with outgoing CEOs at Coca-Cola and Walmart citing the technology as a factor in stepping down. Both leaders say the next phase of AI-driven transformation requires new leadership, highlighting how deeply the technology is influencing strategy, succession planning and the future direction of major companies. Read more from CNBC.

National security cited: As the Trump administration wages war on Iran, it’s citing national security to seek an exemption from the Endangered Species Act for expanded oil and gas drilling in the Gulf—a move alarming environmental groups who say it could set a dangerous precedent for future fossil fuel projects. Environmentalists argue the government hasn’t followed proper procedure and they’re seeking to block the move before Interior Secretary Doug Burgum convenes the Endangered Species Committee on Tuesday. Read more from the Associated Press.