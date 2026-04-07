Roundup: OPEC output / Iran war’s economic impact / Elisa’s Cuban Coffee

Steep drop: OPEC oil output recorded its steepest monthly drop in decades in March as the Middle East conflict disrupted exports and shut down the Strait of Hormuz. Production fell about 25%, sending crude prices near $120 per barrel and raising fuel costs globally. While some supply is being rerouted, analysts warn constraints could persist, prolonging pressure on energy markets and inflation. Bloomberg has the full story. A subscription may be required.

Fallout emerges: Early signs of the Iran war’s economic fallout are emerging in the U.S., from rising fuel costs and mortgage rates to looming price increases on everyday goods. While growth remains steady, experts warn that prolonged conflict could trigger broader inflation, supply chain disruptions and global recession risks, with energy markets and key trade routes at the center of mounting uncertainty. Read more from The Washington Post.

Brick-and-mortar spot: Elisa’s Cuban Coffee and Kitchen is expanding from a popular Baton Rouge food truck into its first brick-and-mortar location on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard, with an opening planned for late April or early May. New owners Katia Torres and Irania Viant aim to bring authentic Cuban flavors to a broader audience, offering dine-in, takeout and drive-thru service after three years of building a local following. Read more from Louisiana First News.