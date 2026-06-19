Roundup: Oil shock / AI receptionists / Warsh’s style

‘Baked-in’ damage: Even though the Strait of Hormuz has reopened in principle, analysts say the economic damage from the earlier disruption is already largely “baked in,” since supply chains, inventories and energy markets have already adjusted to shortages and higher costs. Oil prices have eased from their peak, but inflation pressures are expected to persist because food, fuel and transport costs tend to lag energy shocks. As a result, the global economy is unlikely to get immediate relief, even if shipping flows continue to normalize. CNBC has the full story.

Freeing up employees: AI receptionists can answer calls, book appointments and capture leads that businesses might otherwise miss, helping boost revenue while reducing staff workload. Many businesses find the technology pays for itself quickly by recovering missed opportunities and handling routine inquiries automatically. The tools work best alongside human employees, who can step in for more complex customer needs. Inc. has the full story.

Less communication: Kevin Warsh is moving the Federal Reserve toward a leaner communication style with less forward guidance and fewer details about future policy. Markets viewed his inflation-focused comments as hawkish, underscoring the risks of providing less information. The key question is whether this more restrained approach can work in today’s complex, information-driven economy. Reuters has the full story.