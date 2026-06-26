Roundup: Oil prices fall / Trump’s approval ratings / Hyundai recall

Supply concerns ease: Oil prices fell on Friday as concerns eased over potential disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. Brent and West Texas Intermediate both dropped, reversing earlier gains tied to brief fears about supply risk. Increased tanker traffic through the region helped calm immediate supply concerns, though markets remain sensitive to geopolitical developments. CNBC has the full story.

Numbers worse on economy: A new national poll shows President Donald Trump’s economic approval has fallen more sharply than his overall job approval, with 37% approving of his handling of the economy and 60% disapproving. His overall approval rating stands at 40%. Analysts point to rising cost-of-living pressures and other economic headwinds as key factors behind the drop, while the White House says conditions are expected to improve over time. The Center Square has the full story.

96,000 US vehicles: Hyundai is recalling about 96,000 U.S. vehicles due to a software defect that can cause the instrument panel display to malfunction or go blank. The issue may prevent drivers from seeing critical information like speed and warning lights, increasing the risk of a crash. The fix will be provided through a free software update, either over-the-air or at dealerships, according to safety regulators. Reuters has the full story.