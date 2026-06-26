Roundup: Nike’s new CFO / Perkins Rowe pop-up / OpenAI’s slowed rollout

Turnaround efforts: Nike has hired David Denton, a former Pfizer executive, as its new CFO, a move that reflects the company’s ongoing turnaround efforts amid weak demand and inventory challenges. The decision has drawn scrutiny because of Denton’s background in pharmaceuticals rather than retail or apparel. Still, supporters see it as a financial-focused hire aimed at strengthening discipline during a prolonged restructuring. Inc. has the full story.

Natural skin care: Olive and Alder Co., a natural skin care brand founded by Shaelynn August, is bringing its homemade, sustainably sourced botanical products to a new market through a pop-up shop at Perkins Rowe, June 26-28. August built the business around clean, eco-conscious ingredients, with bestselling products including a calendula tallow balm stick and magnesium butter. As the sole creator behind the brand, August hopes to grow Olive and Alder Co. into a national business while continuing to prioritize sustainability and natural skin care solutions. 225 has the full story.

GPT-5.6 model: OpenAI is limiting the initial release of its new GPT-5.6 model to a small group of government-approved partners after the Trump administration requested a staggered rollout. The company says the restriction is temporary and expects a broader public release in the coming weeks. The decision reflects increasing U.S. scrutiny of advanced AI models over national security and cybersecurity concerns. Bloomberg has the full story.