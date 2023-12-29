Roundup: New Year’s Eve / New laws / Social Security 

What is open? It’s just about time to celebrate New Year’s Eve and say goodbye to 2023. Preparing for a midnight toast and more year-end festivities may require a run or two to the store—but it’s wise to expect some limited business hours. Check out which stores are open here.

Taking effect: A number of new laws will go into effect in Louisiana on New Year’s Day, the most controversial of which affects the LGBTQ community. House Bill 648, was originally vetoed by Gov. John Bel Edwards but that veto was overridden during July’s veto override session. The bill bans gender-affirming health care for transgender youth. Read about the other laws that will go into effect on Jan. 1 from WAFB-TV.

COLA: Increased Social Security retirement and disability benefits for 2024 will start to roll out for millions of Americans as early as today and throughout January. The 3.2% cost-of-living adjustment is much smaller than in the last two years. But it still provides a boost for consumers who are dealing with inflation and higher prices. Read the full story from Axios.

Editor’s note: Business Report’s offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 1 for the New Year’s holiday and Daily Report will not be published. Daily Report will return on Tuesday, Jan. 2. Have a safe and happy holiday.