Roundup: New robotaxis to hit the road / Mortgage rates climb / New WIC system

Zoox receives approval: Amazon-owned Zoox has received temporary federal approval to begin charging for robotaxi rides, becoming the first company with a purpose-built autonomous vehicle that has no steering wheel or pedals to do so. The service will launch paid rides next month, with regulators allowing Zoox to deploy up to 2,500 vehicles annually for two years while federal oversight and new national autonomous vehicle safety standards are developed. The Wall Street Journal has the full story.

12-month high: U.S. mortgage rates have hit a 12-month high of 6.66% as rising Treasury yields and renewed fighting in Iran fuels inflation concerns, keeping borrowing costs elevated. Higher rates have continued to slow the housing market, with pending home sales falling and economists saying the Federal Reserve’s signal that rates may rise further makes near-term mortgage relief unlikely. Meanwhile, luxury home sales remain strong while starter-home sales lag, highlighting a growing divide as wealthier buyers are less affected by high borrowing costs. Bloomberg has the full story.

Benefits reboot: Louisiana’s WIC program is launching a new online benefits system and EBT cards Saturday, allowing participants to receive and manage benefits remotely without frequent clinic visits. The modernization comes after a state audit found Louisiana had the nation’s lowest WIC participation rate, widespread outreach failures and returned $111.6 million in unused federal food benefits between 2021 and 2024. State health officials say the upgraded system will improve convenience, expand access and help more eligible families enroll and use their benefits. The Center Square has the full story.