Roundup: New Fiat EV / Microsoft using its own AI / Workforce housing

More like a golf cart: The Fiat Topolino, a tiny all-electric vehicle from Stellantis, is launching in the U.S. starting at $13,995 for use in private communities, resorts and golf courses. It has a 46-mile range, a 19 mph top speed and an optional kit coming later this year that will allow limited public-road use as a low-speed vehicle. Fiat says the Topolino expands its North American EV lineup while building on its history of compact urban cars. CNBC has the full story.

Cost-cutting strategy: Microsoft is replacing AI models from OpenAI and Anthropic with its own in-house MAI models in some apps, including Excel and Outlook, as it looks to reduce AI costs. The company is already using its models to handle tens of thousands of AI prompts each week while continuing to route more complex requests to external models when needed. The move reflects Microsoft’s broader strategy to rely more on its own AI technology while balancing performance and operating costs. Bloomberg has the full story.

Development dilemma: Caddo Parish commissioners halted a proposed ordinance regulating temporary workforce housing after the parish attorney said they lacked the legal authority to adopt the rules without a zoning master plan. The measure was intended to address potential worker housing needs tied to major projects like the Amazon data center, with proposed requirements for safety standards, location limits, registration and site removal. Commissioners may revisit the issue later, but the proposal will not move forward in its current form. The Center Square has the full story.