Roundup: New defense program / Ford recall / Lawsuit against Meta

Tech corps: The U.S. is creating a tech force program to recruit hundreds of software engineers and embed them directly within military units. The goal is to speed up adoption of AI and other advanced technologies inside the Department of Defense through hands-on collaboration. The jobs are entry-level with the goal of bringing in young, skilled workers. Bloomberg has the full story.

Rollaway recall: Ford is recalling more than 741,000 U.S. vehicles, including certain 2018-2021 Ford F-150, Explorer, Expedition and Lincoln Aviator and Navigator models, because a transmission defect could damage the park system and allow vehicles to roll away. The issue has been linked to reports of property damage and injuries, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Dealers will update the vehicles’ software, inspect the transmission and replace damaged components at no cost to owners. The Associated Press has the full story.

Case moves forward: A federal judge denied Meta’s bid to dismiss a lawsuit by U.S. states claiming Facebook and Instagram were designed to be addictive to children and that Meta hid the risks. The court allowed major claims, including deception and violations of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, to proceed. The case will now move forward, increasing legal pressure on Meta over youth safety concerns. Reuters has the full story.