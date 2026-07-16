Roundup: New Coca-Cola flavor? / Retail sales increase / Uber expansion

Spicy-inspired beverages: Coca-Cola’s failed Coca-Cola Spiced launch has not ended the company’s interest in bold flavor experiments, as a new trademark filing for “Spricy” suggests it may revisit spicy-inspired beverages. The company filed the trademark for soft drinks, potentially pointing to a Sprite-related product, though the filing does not confirm that a new drink is coming. The move reflects Coca-Cola’s continued effort to find new ways to attract consumers through unconventional flavors and trends. Inc. has the full story.

Cautious consumption: U.S. retail sales increased modestly in June, rising 0.2% as lower gasoline prices reduced spending at service stations but left consumers with more money for other purchases. Core spending remained stronger, with gains in areas such as online shopping and auto sales suggesting consumer demand was more resilient than the headline figure indicated. The data shows shoppers are still supporting economic growth, though spending momentum is being shaped by inflation concerns, changing fuel costs and economic uncertainty. Bloomberg has the full story.

$14.8B acquisition: Uber has agreed to acquire food-delivery company Delivery Hero in a $14.8 billion deal, creating one of the largest global delivery platforms and expanding Uber’s reach across dozens of additional markets. The acquisition will strengthen Uber’s competition against major delivery rivals while adding Delivery Hero’s operations in regions including Asia, Latin America and Europe. The deal still requires regulatory approval, with Uber planning to sell some overlapping operations to address competition concerns. The Wall Street Journal has the full story.