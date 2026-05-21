Roundup: NDAs / Scenic Highway / Ed Orgeron

Court order: A state court judge has ruled that Ascension Parish improperly withheld nondisclosure agreements entered into by parish officials with other state officials and Hyundai in connection with proposed heavy industrial development projects planned for the west bank of Ascension Parish. Judge Cody Martin of the 23rd Judicial District Court issued the ruling, ordering the parish to hand over the records to Rural Roots Louisiana, which sought the NDAs through a public records request submitted in September. The Louisiana Bucket Brigade is also a plaintiff in the suit. The court ordered the release of the records within five days, but the parish has moved to appeal the ruling.

An $8M makeover: Construction is underway on a major Scenic Highway improvement project in an area right outside of Southern University. The $8 million enhancement project will include new sidewalks, roadway resurfacing, bike and pedestrian path improvements, railroad crossing upgrades and signal enhancements. Mayor Sid Edwards described the project as something the community has needed for a “long, long time.” Louisiana First News has the full story.

The return: LSU has finalized a deal to add Ed Orgeron to its football coaching staff, the university announced Wednesday night. Orgeron will serve as special assistant to recruiting and defense. He reunites with LSU head coach Lane Kiffin, a longtime friend and colleague with whom he previously worked at Tennessee and USC. ESPN has the full story.