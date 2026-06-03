Roundup: Mylar balloon ban / Oil prices / Perkins Rowe

Popped: Louisiana lawmakers have approved a ban on intentional, outdoor releases of mylar and latex helium balloons. The governor shot down a similar proposal last year, but this year’s version will go into effect without his signature. The proposal, which had support from wildlife and anti-litter groups, is meant to curb balloon releases for special occasions such as birthdays, graduations and memorial services. Louisiana Illuminator has the full story.

Heading back up: Oil prices are rising back toward $100 per barrel, but as of this morning’s publication deadline, U.S. stocks were nevertheless holding near their records. The S&P 500 edged down by 0.1% from its all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 304 points, and the Nasdaq composite was flat. Weighing on the market was a 1.4% climb for Brent crude, which brought it to $97.37 per barrel. The Associated Press has the full story.

Good eats: Perkins Rowe’s popular Food Truck Round-Up event returns on Friday, June 5. The free, family-friendly event, set to take place 6-9 p.m., will feature a wide variety of food trucks, including Caribbean Express, Chris’s Specialty Foods and Fat Elbows as well as live music from Caitlyn Renee. View the full lineup here.